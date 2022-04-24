Ellembelle MP demands justice for shot constituent at CHRAJ

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), to probe the alleged shooting of Andrew Donkor, at Teleku Bokazo at Nkroful.

A Human Rights Lawyer and Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu who filed the petition expressed worry over why the Ghana Police Service has not been proactive with the case.



The incident happened at the premises of Nkroful Magistrate Court during the prosecution of some arrested illegal miners on the concession of Adamus Resources Limited on Thursday April 21, 2022.



“What is more frustrating is the refusal of the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to show interest in investigating the said killing and to bring the perpetrator to book.



“As the representative of the people, it is incumbent upon him to bring these issues of serious Human Rights violations to your attention for investigation. Our petition is firmly grounded on the 1992 Constitution which guarantees the fundamental human rights of every Ghanaian. Article 12 (1) and 12(2) of the Constitution,” portions of the petition reads.

The Petition continued “it is our respectful view that the right to life is sacred and must not be violated without any consequences. Article 13(1) of the Constitution provides that “No person shall be deprived of his life intentionally except in the exercise of the execution of a sentence of a court in respect of a criminal offence under the laws of Ghana of which he has been convicted.”



The Counsel for the Petitioner further stated that “Our Client instructs us that the entire Teleku-Bokazo has been highly annoyed, depressed and devastated by this unlawful killing and demands Justice for the deceased. More particularly the family of the deceased has suffered so much pain, anguish and serious financial, psychological and emotional distress on account of the said unlawful killing.”



“Article 15(1) also provides that the dignity of all persons shall be inviolable. The Right to Life is not only guaranteed under the 1992 constitution but also under International laws to which Ghana is a signatory.



“These Laws include but are not limited to The United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), and The African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR),” the petition explained.