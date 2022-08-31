Ellembelle MP distributes gas cylinders to rural teachers

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah distributing cylinders

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region has distributed gas cylinders to sixty-six (66) teachers in the rural areas in his constituency.

The kind gesture was received by the Ellembelle District Education Director on behalf of the teachers at the forecourt of the Directorate for onward distribution.



The gesture forms part of the MP's objectives to support teachers in the Constituency especially teachers in the rural areas.



Making the presentation, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah said the move was geared towards motivating teachers in hard-to-reach areas in the Constituency to give off their best.



He emphasized that, "The sacrifices that teachers in these areas make to enhance educational performance in our basic schools cannot be overemphasized and this is simply to tell them we appreciate all they do".



The Ellembelle MP further assured the Education Directorate of his continued support.

"I will continue to do my best as your MP to support your outfit to progress, I have done so many things to improve education standards in Ellembelle District since I became the MP, I have been organizing free Mock Exams for Basic Schools in this District and I will continue to do it, I love education because it is through education that I'm standing here so I will never joke with education in my life," he said.



He, therefore, took the opportunity to appeal to the central government to connect electricity to the rural areas in his constituency so that teachers there would feel comfortable for staying there.



"The central government must care about teachers in the rural areas especially in Ellembelle Constituency, as we are speaking we have rural communities in Ellembelle Constituency that do not have electricity, they don't have communication networks, their roads are in very bad state and these do not motivate teachers to stay there to teach our children so central government should not concentrate only in the urban areas," he emphasized.



On his part, Mr. Wilfred Katey Abodoadji, the Ellembelle District Education Director, commended the MP for the kind gesture and promised to distribute the gas cylinders to the beneficiaries.



He encouraged the MP to continue to help his constituency develop and support education to improve in the District.