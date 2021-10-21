Ellembelle MP donates furniture to Kamgbunli Islamic SHS

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle

Source: GNA

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has presented 100 pieces of dual-desks to the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School at Kamgbunli in the Western Region to facilitate teaching and learning.

He said he was touched by a media report on the inadequate furniture in the school, which made some of the students to study under trees.



Making the presentation, Mr Buah said although he was an opposition MP “without any common fund for this year,” he would continue to source for funds to assist the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School to address its challenges.

He assured the school that he would ensure it got potable water supply and toilet facility to create a healthy environment for teaching and learning.