Ellembelle MP supports 200 youth with sewing machines and hairdryers

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has supported two hundred youth with sewing machines and hairdryers in the area.

The NDC's lawmaker introduced this apprenticeship program in 2016 where 700 young men and women were engaged in dressmaking, hairdressing, building construction, mechanics work among others, to empower them to be economically independent in society.



The MP paid for their admission fees to be trained and 200 have been graduated from the MP's program and have received their certificates from the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association and National Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers.



Addressing the beneficiaries, Armah Kofi-Buah disclosed that he was unable to give them tools for the practice because of the upcoming General Elections.



He also revealed that: "I sent 700 young men and women to learn apprenticeship and I paid for their admissions at the cost of GHC375,000 that's 3.75 billion old Ghana Cedis but due to hunger only 350 are able to remain in the program and today 200 have graduated and as I promised them we are here to give them their tools to set up their own businesses".



He added that: "Today the tools that we all see here costing me GHC72,000 and I will also do same for the remaining 150 who are yet to graduate from the program".

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who is seeking re-election on the ticket of NDC emphasized that he was not doing the apprenticeship program because of politics.



"I am not doing this because of politics but I really love the youth of Ellembelle and that's why I am doing this so let's embrace the program and let us all clap for the NDC and John Mahama for stating in their manifesto that they will introduce National Apprenticeship Program to train the willing youth of Ghana free of charge and support them with monthly allowances and provide them with tools at the end of the training and President John Mahama got it right because it is doable since Armah Buah has able sent this youth apprenticeship then John Mahama can do it and he is winning this year's elections so I will call on all the youth of this country not to allow the NPP to rig the election, the youth must wake up and vote against NPP and bring John Mahama who is coming to create one million jobs," he stated.



The benevolent Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah also thanked the beneficiaries for dedicating their time to pass through so many sufferings to achieve their goals.



He, therefore, urged them to immediately set up their businesses and also train others.



Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Veronica Mensah from Aiyinasi Nyamebekyere who graduated from dressmaking, gave thanks to Armah Buah for supporting them to become independent in their communities.

She prayed to God to bless him to achieve his vision.



"Today we are now madams and masters and we can also take care of ourselves, we became stranded in our communities but Armah Buah has lifted the burdens on us and we will say God should bless him and we will call on everybody in Ghana to vote massively for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and also Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah to come to power and help others", she concluded.



Mr Patrick Essien, who is a designer and tailor of Aiyinasi testified that Armah Buah brought five youth to him to train them and stated that Armah Buah's program was an unprecedented and economic booster.



"In fact, Armah Buah has done well and one thing I like about him is that he does not look at your political colours before helping you because those that he brought to me to train, some of them are NPP members and today some have received their machines and what Armah Buah is doing will reduce the social vices our District, God bless him," he ended.



However, 130 sewing machines were given to the tailors and seamstresses, 50 hairdryers to hairdressers, 3 sets of electrical tools were given to electricians, three mechanics also received tools, two welders also received tools and one mason also received building construction tools.

