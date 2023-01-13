Ellembelle MP supports Bonzo Kaku SHS, Kamgbunli Islamic SHS with GHC20,000

He made the kind gesture to the two schools during this year's

Source: Francis Addo, Contributor

The opposition National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has given GHC20,000 (200 million old Ghana Cedis) to Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (BOKASS) and Kamgbunli Uthman Bin Affan Islamic Senior High School (UBAISH) to support the development in their schools.

The MP made the kind gesture to the two schools during this year's "My First Day at School".



Management of Bonzo Kaku SHS is expected to use the GHC10,000 to renovate some rooms of their Boys' Dormitory whiles Kamgbunli Uthman Bin Affan Islamic SHS on other hand will use the GHC10,000 to repair their school bus.



Making the presentation, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah disclosed that he observed during his previous visit that Senior High Schools in Ellembelle Constituency were facing a lot of challenges and promised to support them.



He said at Bonzo Kaku SHS that he promised to support the school management to renovate the Boys' Dormitory in the school.



"The last time I visited this school I got a tall list of challenges facing the school and I'm sure the school has seen some progress. I made a commitment to support the school to renovate its Boys' Dormitory because it was important to me and I have come to support the school with GHC10,000 (100 million old Ghana Cedis) to renovate its Boys' Dormitory.



He pledged to do everything possible to support the school over its challenges despite the economic hardship the country was facing.

"A friend told me that even Akufo-Addo and his appointees are suffering and what about you in opposition what can you do to make the school and their parents very proud?



"...despite all those projections that the economic hardship would be worsened in 2023, you students will survive and this school will be the best school in the whole of the Western region," he said.



"Take your studies so so seriously to make your parents very proud. Know that you can become doctors, teachers, headmasters, engineers, lawyers, journalists so be serious with your studies," he added.



He emphasized that "majority of you here are like me because when I was in secondary school I struggled to pay my school fees and also got money to buy food because my parents were poor; I remember my mother had to cook coconut oil to sell to get money to take care of me but one thing was to study hard, I didn't joke with my books so if you learn hard you will make it; you have few years in this school so learn harder to pass and pass well".



The Ellembelle Lawmaker took the opportunity to call on government to provide food items to the Senior High Schools in his area.



"Government must make sure schools get enough and regular food to feed the students because I know for sure that as of now government has not supplied the various Senior High Schools with food items," he appealed.

On her part, the Headmistress of Bonzo Kaku Senior High School, Madam Augustina Essel Cudjoe commended Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for being the first official person to visit the school this year to support them with GHC10,000 to support the renovation of the school's boys' dormitory.



She took the opportunity to appeal to the MP to lobby for the school to get a pick-up vehicle for the office of the Headmistress.



"We thank Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for giving us GHC10,000 to renovate our boys' dormitory. In fact, Hon Armah Kofi-Buah has done a lot for the school, the last time he came here, he gave the students margarine and the students enjoyed it and they even requested more," she said.



"I will use this platform to appeal to Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah to lobby for the school to get a pick-up vehicle for the office of the Headmistress because as the Headmistress I don't have any vehicle to do my official travels, anytime I want to embark on an official trip, I have to use Okada and in fact, I'm suffering so I will appeal for a vehicle," she made a passionate appeal.



Some of the students who interacted with the media gave thanks to the MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for visiting them to support their school.