Ellembelle MP supports Kamgbunli Islamic SHS with 100 dual desks

The desk was donated by Mr Armah Kofi Buah

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, has supported the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School at Kangbumli in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region with 100 pieces of dual desks.

The kind gesture is to create a conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning and also ensure that the school feels well-positioned for learning set up in the classrooms.



The Uthman Bin Affan SHS made the news in May 2021, after a report filed by journalist, Daniel Kaku revealed that students were sitting in threes on insufficient dual desks.



Following the report, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi-Buah on Saturday, October 16, 2021, together with a delegation of Ellembelle District Education Directorate, supplied the school with 100 pieces of furniture.



Making the presentation to the school, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said he was informed about many challenges facing the school in recent media reportage and according to him that touched his heart to see carpenters make 100 pieces of furniture to the school.



He said although he is an opposition MP without any MP's common funds for this year, he would continue to assist the Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School to flourish.

"I am happy to present to you students, 100 dual desks to support you. I want to ensure the headmaster that the work is not finished, I will continue to source for funds and come and support the school," he said.



Also in Daniel Kaku's report, it was observed that the school was facing a water problem and inadequate toilet facility, the Ellembelle MP, Kofi-Armah Buah pledge to provide the school with a toilet facility.



"I have been told by the headmaster that, in the last few months you have been facing a toilet crisis, I am discussing it with your headmaster and the Assembly Member to find the way forward so that we can help you as a matter of urgency," he assured.



The Lawmaker seized the opportunity to interact with the students and advised them to study well and become great personalities in the future.



"I am very happy to be here again but I can't present the furniture and get home without telling you one or two words about how important you are," he said.

He said he foresaw medical doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers among the students adding that they should not take their studies for granted.



"You will leave here very soon and you will never and ever get the opportunity to be here again so what I can tell you is that you need to take advantage of this opportunity of a lifetime, make sure the fundamental reasons why you are here is to make sure that you focus on your academic works, make sure all your priorities are all right so that when you leave here, you will go with excellence and you will continue to advance in life," he urged.



He asked them to, "learn head to make your parents very proud after completion because your parents are struggling to pay your fees, learn very hard."



Alhaji Osmanu Zakaria, the Headmaster of the school who received the kind gesture on behalf of the school, expressed profound gratitude to the Ellembelle MP, Armah-Kofi Buah.



He said the furniture has come at the right time adding that it would go a long way to make a positive impact on the students.

He urged the government to construct a dormitory for the school to accommodate more students.



Moreover, the students gave thanks to Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah for the intervention and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless him and protect him to live longer.



They appealed to the MP to continue to support the school anytime the school calls on him for help.



"In fact, furniture has been one of the biggest constraints that our school is facing and our Honorable MP has come to donate furniture to us. We really thank you a lot, no words can describe our appreciation, we thank you a lot," the students expressed gratitude.



They added that "in fact, we pray for long life and prosperity so that you always be there to help our school to develop".

Uthman Bin Affan Senior High School (UBASH) was established in 2008 as a private school. The school was absorbed by the government of Ghana in 2012 with 28 students but currently has over 900 students.



It is also the only Islamic Senior High School in the whole Western Region of Ghana.