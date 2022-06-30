Ellembelle MP supports Nzema Akropong flood victims with relief items

Relief items donated to residents

Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, has supported the flood victims at Nzema Akropong with assorted relief items.

The entire community was flooded following a torrential rainfall last week and since then over 1,000 residents have been rendered homeless.



The relief items presented include; 75 bags of rice, over 20 boxes of cooking oil, blankets, bales of secondhand clothing, among other items to help ameliorate the plight of residents who were heavily affected by the disaster.



Making the presentation, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah who pledged to offer more assistance to the residents in times of difficulties said it was to cushion the affected residents.



He expressed worry over the magnitude of the disaster and described it as a serious natural disaster.



He said this was not the first time the Nzema Akropong community had been flooded, he said in 2009, the entire community was flooded with several properties destroyed.

"In 2009 the first flood occurred, we came here to support you with food items and cement to rebuild your houses, and today too it has happened and we have given you some relief items," he stated.



Mr. Armah Buah took the opportunity to appeal to the residents to relocate to a different location for safety.



"I will plead with you to relocate because you are on very low land and we can't wait till next season for it to happen again so since you have told me that you have agreed to relocate to a high area, I will urge you to take it seriously", he emphasized.



He promised to liaise with the Ellembelle District Assembly to help them to relocate to a different place.



He also pledged to support them with relief items in the coming days.

"We will continue to support you with some relief items, we sympathize with you, it is very sad to see our residents here being homeless but I thank God no human being perished by the flood", he said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the Assembly Member of Nzema Akropong, Hon. Anthony Eshun gave thanks to the MP for coming to the aid of the victims.



He promised to deliver the items to only the flood victims and took the opportunity to appeal to other benevolent organizations and individuals to come to the aid of the victims.



In a related development, Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah visited the Adubrim and Awiaso communities where some houses were razed down as a result of the flood.



He presented some assorted food items and bales of thrift clothing to the flood victims.

He advised them not to build in flood-prone areas.



He emplored the people not to dump waste in drains but instead dispose refuse at the designated points for collection, as dumping refuse indiscriminately could lead to flooding.



Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah seized the opportunity to appeal to the central government and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) to come to the aid of the flood victims in his constituency.



Some of the flood victims expressed gratitude to the Ellembelle MP for the kind gesture, saying the items had come at the right time to ease their plight.