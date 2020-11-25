Ellembelle NDC suspects foul play in Elubo-Takoradi highway accident

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region has alleged that Sunday's accident on the Elubo-Takoradi highway was politically-motivated

On Sunday afternoon, November 22, a commercial vehicle that was heading towards Esiama ran through some members of Ellembelle NDC.



The party supporters were returning from a health walk from Azulenloanu and Ambainu on the Elubo-Takoradi highway.



The incident has so far claimed the life of one person and injured 22 members.



The departed soul, Mariana Issah who comes from Kamgbunli, was buried on Monday morning, November 23, 2020. The 50-year-old woman left behind 6 children.



During her burial service, the General Secretary of the NDC, Asiedu Nkeitia together with Dr. George Sipa Yankey and Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah joined the bereaved family to find a resting place for her.



The delegation later on that day, proceeded to the Saint Martin de Porres Hospital at Eikwe to visit the injured persons.

So far, 12 injured people have been treated and discharged from the hospital and others are in critical condition.



Speaking at the family house of the late Mariama Issah, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who is the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area and the incumbent MP, expressed his condolences to the family and promised to look after the 6 children.



Read below the full statement:



The Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Constituency Executives and the entire membership of the NDC wish, by this statement, to express outrage over a deadly incident that happened yesterday, November 22, on the Ambainu- Azuleloanu stretch of the Apimanim-Elubo highway, which resulted in death and injury.



The accident was caused by the driver of a commercial vehicle who inexplicably ignored all signals to slow down as he approached a crowd of NDC supporters on a health walk, left his lane and ploughed into the crowd leaving one person dead and several other victims with varying degree of injuries.



While we await the outcome of the police investigation into the accident, we wish to state unequivocally, that the behavior of the driver and circumstances surrounding the accident point to a bizarre attempt at causing mayhem to dampen the spirit of our supporters - particularly the youth in the hope of slowing down the party's momentum towards victory in the impending election.



We wish to remind the brains behind this dastardly accident that nothing will quench our spirit and determination to rescue this nation. We will never be intimidated or deterred by any acts of sabotage, as was witnessed yesterday.

We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, while we wish the injured a speedy recovery and pray for the soul of the dead.



In the face of this tragedy, we urge all our supporters to remain steadfast and be even more energised to work for victory in the coming election in honor of the departed and those injured.



God is on our side.



God bless NDC!



God bless Ellembelle!!



God bless Mother Ghana!!!

Kwesi Hanson



Communication Officer



Ellembelle



Tel: 024 373 4496

