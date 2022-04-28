Ellembelle NPP Race: I will win more souls for NPP to beat Armah Buah in 2024 - Women's Organizer aspirant

File photo of the NPP flag

Ramata Salifu, an aspiring New Patriotic Party Constituency Women's Organizer of Ellembelle in the Western Region, has pledged to adopt vibrant strategies to win more people to join her party to win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the first time in 2024.

The governing NPP has commenced its Constituency Elections to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.



However, Ellembelle is to hold its Constituency Elections on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Aiyinasi Park.



Over seven hundred delegates are expected to cast their votes to elect ten party members to be Constituency Executives and help the party to win the 2024 elections.



Among the thirty aspirants, three females are contesting the Constituency Women's Organizer position.



The three female aspirants are; Ramata Salifu, Lydia Ewusie, and Sophia Obeng.

Speaking to the newsmen in the area ahead of Monday's contest, Ramata Salifu who is the current polling station Women's Organizer for NPP at Obengkrom was optimistic that she would be elected by the delegates to lead the women in the party for the next four years.



She took the opportunity to urge the delegates, observers, and party faithful to comport themselves before, during, and after the polls to retain the unity the party was currently enjoying.



"I'm happy I have gotten the opportunity to talk about the crucial contest ahead of me, I trust in the Lord that at the end of the day, the faithful Ellembelle NPP delegates will vote massively for me to be their Constituency Women's Organizer, I'm very optimistic that I will win.



Let me also advise the delegates, party members, and observers to respect the rules and regulations governing this election and comport themselves before voting, during voting, and after voting and declaration because we need to maintain the unity in the party so that we can win the 2024 elections", she said.



Ramata Salifu who was asked about the 2024 Parliamentary elections, said she would empower the females in the party and also win new members from other political parties for NPP.

She also pledged her total commitment to helping the party to beat the incumbent MP for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, and win the seat for the party for the first time in Ghana's political history.



She said that the sitting MP for Ellembelle has failed to develop the Ellembelle Constituency as he promised to do since 2009.



She, therefore, called and advised Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah not to contest as MP for Ellembelle Constituency in the 2024 Parliamentary elections to avoid disgrace.



"We have admitted that we lost the 2020 parliamentary elections but I can assure Ghanaians that coming 2024, NPP will win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat and I want to urge Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has been Ellembelle MP since 2009 to stop contesting again else in 2024 he will be disgraced because our Parliamentary Candidate that we will elect will defeat him,", she stated.



Ramata Salifu also seized the opportunity to appeal to the delegates to vote massively for Mr. Samuel Akainyah alias Atito to be retained as Ellembelle NPP Constituency Chairman.