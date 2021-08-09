Ellembelle NPP lauds Akufo-Addo for re-appointing Freddie Blay as GNPC Board Chair

President of Ghana , Nana Akufo Addo

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Directorate in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for re-appointing Freddie Blay as the Board Chair of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle and the former First Deputy Speaker of Parliament is expected to support the management of GNPC led by Dr. K.K. Sarpong, the Chief Executive, to ensure that the mandate of the Corporation is achieved.



In a press statement copied to Daniel Kaku, the Acting Ellembelle NPP Communications Director, Ishmael Avo Miezah stated that the NPP Communication Directorate is happy about the honor given to Freddie Blay.



"On a special day when our Son and political Hero (Freddie Blay) is reappointed as the Board Chairman of the GNPC, the communication team of the great elephant family in His home constituency cannot hide our joy", he said.



He thanked President Akufo-Addo: "His reappointment as the Board Chairman for GNPC epitomizes the kind gesture shown Chairman Freddie BLAY by HIS Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."



He, therefore, took the opportunity to, for commending Freddie Blay for using GNPC to develop the Ellembelle Constituency.

"Under his leadership as the Board Chairman for GNPC, we have seen a tremendous increase in access to GNPC scholarship for most Nzema students both local and international, expansion of Eikwe hospital expansion ongoing, Karela astroturf, several infrastructures in our secondary schools, major roads such as Esiama Nkroful road, oil enclaves roads in our communities, Samenye to half Assini road," he acknowledged.



The GNPC’s mandates include undertaking the exploration, development, production, and disposal of petroleum and their objectives which are to promote the exploration and the orderly and planned development of the petroleum resources of Ghana, to ensure that Ghana obtains the greatest possible benefits from the development of its petroleum resources.



Read below the full statement;



ELLEMBELLE NPP COMMUNICATORS CONGRATULATE HON FREDDIE BLAY AND THANK THE PRESIDENT FOR THE REAPPOINTMENT OF THEIR POLITICAL HERO



A leader is defined as someone who can create future generations, Chairman Freddie BLAY was Born a leader as shown over the years to the admiration of all Ghanaians especially the good people of Nzema and beyond.

Having served as the Member of Parliament (MP) where he was given a remarkable Name (Ellembelle Blay) under whose watch the Ellembelle district was carved out of Nzema East Municipal in the year 2007, a historic number of terms during his tenure without blemish.



His achievements and hard work over the years merited him the envious position from 2nd Deputy Speaker to a First Deputy Speaker of Parliament. having served as first vice chairman for NPP, Acting National Chairman to substantive National Chairman of our great party NPP.



His reappointment as the Board Chairman for GNPC epitomizes the kind gesture shown by Chairman Freddie BLAY by HIS Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



On a special day when our Son and political Hero (Freddy Blay) is reappointed as the Board Chairman of the GNPC, the communication team of the great elephant family in His home constituency cannot hide our joy.



This expression of joy is one with merit as he led with tenacity and alacrity in his first term with massive achievements.

Great commendation to the president of the land for reposing confidence in chairman BLAY.



Under his leadership as the Board Chairman for GNPC, we have seen a tremendous increase in access to GNPC scholarship for most Nzema students both local and international, expansion of Eikwe hospital expansion ongoing, Karela astroturf, several infrastructures in our secondary schools, major roads such as Esiama Nkroful road, oil enclaves roads in our communities, Samenye to half Assini road.



The good people of Nzema especially Ellembelle and generations unborn will forever be grateful for your unflinching supports and projects.



Signed!



Ishmael Avo Miezah

Acting Ellembelle NPP Communications Director