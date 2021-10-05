Ellembelle youth caution Western Regional Minister to stay away from DCE confirmation

Western Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere-Darko Mensah

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Concerned Youth of Ellembelle has sent a note of caution to the Regional Minister, Kobby Okyere-Darko Mensah, to stay away from Ellembelle DCE confirmation else he will face their wrath.

A statement by the youth reads, "we are of the view that the Minister is planning to come with some macho men to invade Ellembelle and use unlawful means to confirm Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh as he badly did in Tarkwa-Nsuaem".



The President's nominee, Kwasi Bonzoh was rejected by the Assembly Members of Ellembelle District on Thursday, September 30th where he got 27 "yes" for votes as against 22 "no" votes.



Per the standing orders of the Assembly, the Assembly Members have to meet again and confirm the DCE nominee or otherwise within 10 days time.



And according to an invitation letter signed and copied to the local media in the area by the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Tsatsu, the Assembly Members will meet on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Nkroful.



Concerning the second confirmation of the President's nominee, the Concerned Youth of Ellembelle have warned the Western Regional Minister, Kobby Darko-Mensah to stay away from the exercise.



In their statement, they claimed that the Western Regional Minister who is also the MP for Takoradi has planned to send some macho men to the venue for the confirmation to intimidate and prevent some Assembly Members from exercising their franchise.



They stated in 2020, the Western Regional Minister used rambo style to get the Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE nominee, Benjamin Kesse confirmed.

"We're of the view that the Minister is planning to come with some macho men to invade Ellembelle and use unlawful means to confirm Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh as he badly did in Tarkwa-Nsuaem", the statement read.



"We're by this press release, warning him to stay in Takoradi and watch our Hon. Assembly members to have their peace to exercise their franchise", the statement added.



Read below the full statement:



WESTERN REGIONAL MINISTER SHOULD STAY AWAY FROM ELLEMBELLE DCE CONFIRMATION - CONCERNED YOUTH OF ELLEMBELLE



The Concerned Youth of Ellembelle is strongly warning the Regional Minister Hon. Kobby Okyere Darko Mensah to stay away from Ellembelle DCE confirmation else he will face the wrath.



We're of the view that, the Minister is planning to come with some macho men to invade Ellembelle and use unlawful means to confirm Hon. Kwasi Bonzoh as he badly did in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.



We're by this press release, warning him to stay in Takoradi and watch our Hon. Assembly members to have their peace to exercise their franchise.

If the Minister insist and bring in macho men to intimidate our Hon. Members, " they will come but can't return home".



They can cross the Ankobra River but can't go home, we will face them accordingly.



Read what happened in Tarkwa-Nsuaem in 2020 during the confirmation of Akufo-Addo's MCE nominee;



One of the affected, Assembly Member ember for Kwabedu Paa Kwesi Ephraim, in an interview with Connect FM explained that on Thursday they had information that a plan had been hatched to clandestinely confirm the nomination of Benjamin Kessie is early morning the following day.



“We heard rumors on Thursday evening that the confirmation will come off very early morning Friday. So, we called our Presiding Member and asked him about what we have heard.



He told us that he has not signed any letter to warrant the exercise. So, any letter we see is not from him but we should go to the ground and see if indeed the exercise will come off. When we came to the venue this morning, we came to meet many heavily armed police men at the entrance. When we asked, we were told they were here for the confirmation exercise. So, we decided to enter since we ought to be part of the exercise but we were prevented from entering. Minutes after, we saw a bus full of government appointees and other assembly members coming. To our utmost surprise, the police ushered them in.”



If the Minister has planned such evil against our Assembly Members then he should forget it all, mind you Tarkwa-Nsuaem is not Nzema Ellembelle.

He should refrain from Rambo and unlawful style by using rough tactics to deny Assembly members from voting .



Thank you!



God bless Ghana!



God bless Western region!



God bless Ellembelle!



Signed...



Emmanuel Yaw

Chairman



Christina Amihere



Secretary



Michael Kaku



Organizer