Elmina Fishing: Sack Hawa Koomson for her immature leadership style - Michael Ayamga-Adongo

Development Economist with the University for Development Studies Dr. Michael Ayamga-Adongo has indicated that Fisheries and Aquaculture Development Minister Hawa Koomson deserves a sack for using state resources to settle her personal scores.

The Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson has said that fishermen in Elmina will continue to observe a closed season despite the reopening of the sea for artisanal and inshore fleets.



She says the decision to close the sea in Elmina is to serve as punishment for the fishermen to stop illegal fishing activities.



Hawa Koomson said since fishers refused to accept her campaign against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities when she visited on Tuesday, June 27, it is important her outfit keeps them in check for some time.



Indicating that government will rid them of premix fuel and other logistics they need until they are ready to comply with the government’s directives.

But Dr. Ayamga-Adongo believes that the Minister is punishing the fishers to satisfy her personal ego after they were said to have rejected bags of rice she donated to them during the closed season.



To Dr. Ayamga-Adongo he would have sacked Hawa Koomson from the position because of the decision to punish farmers as a means of settling personal scores with the people.



He said in a post on Facebook that “Punishment? How about the kids that won”t eat if their father does not fish? How can you use the nation’s natural resources to serve your personal ego? If were President she will read about her dismissal on social media. See why we were worried about her approval?”