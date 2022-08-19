Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on allegations of sleeping with popular actress at 2014 World Cup

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said that allegations that he had sexual encounters with a famous Ghanaian actress in Brazil during the 2014 World Cup were ‘complete fabrications.

Afriyie Ankrah told Sompa FM that he never had any encounter with the said actress and has not met her in person.



“They said I slept with an actress and paid her $20,000. Excuse me, is the lady’s vagina the way to heaven? I never met the person. We held events in Brazil but I never set my eyes on that actress. Complete fabrications,” he said.



Afriyie Ankah claimed that certain persons for various reasons contracted a particular journalist to make false publications about him.



He said the said journalist who was contracted by his detractors confessed and sought forgiveness from him.



“I later found out that some journalists were hired to ruin my reputation. They bought a brand-new Hyundai SUV and gave him money on six occasions to go after me. Later, the person came to confess to me” he said.



He also opened up on the issues that led to the disgrace in Brazil and revealed the five players who negotiated on behalf of the country.

“We began the negotiations in Montenegro. I told the government that we needed a team to speak to the players for understanding to prevail. Hon Adu Asare and Dr Mustapha were sent to speak to the players for three days. The players insisted on getting their $100,000.



"We then moved to Holland and I met them after one day. I called them the five musketeers, Sulley, Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, and Dede. They were five. They said that following consultations with the junior players, they’ve decided to take $100,000. I told them it’s a cabinet decision so they should focus on the game and that if we qualify, I’d get them more than they were asking. They said no and we went to the US.



“In the US, they summoned. Before the first game, they threatened to boycott the first game if they don’t get the $100,000. Amissah Arthur was there and we agreed to pay the $100,000. Unibank had an agreement with the players to pay the money through their accounts but they rejected it.



“They said we had lied to them so they don’t trust us. They wanted the money by cash. I was thorned between sending money or calling their bluff so I called national security. What people don’t know is that the money wasn’t smuggled. FIFA and Brazilian officials were aware”, he said.



Ghana exited the 2014 World with one point and a bag of disgrace after the government flew money to Brazil to give to the players.



Players of the Black Stars were captured kissing monies on television a day before the game against Portugal.

The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal as they exited the tournament.



EE/KPE