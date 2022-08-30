Elvis Afriyie Ankrah donates inspirational book to KNUST students

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Source: Musah Albert, Contributor

Motivational Speaker, University Lecturer and Former Minister of State Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has donated copies of his book ‘Fulfilling your Purpose and Mission in Life’ to hundreds of Students and Youth who participated in the Youth Empowerment Summit Held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

The inspirational book which covers strategies for young people to discover their life’s purpose through an understanding of inherent abilities, knowledge and mentorship, was donated during the 2022 edition of the Youth Empowerment summit held at the KNUST.



The Youth Empowerment Summit is an event organised by Faith of Our Fathers and aimed at inspiring the Youth to imbibe ethical living principles in order to contribute toward national development.



The book covers themes on:



Believing in Your Purpose Just like everyone has unique DNA, Thumbprint and Identity, God gave every human being a specific purpose.



To know yourself is to know your purpose. Finding your purpose gives you a vision in order to set clear goals for the right actions.

Discovering & Developing Your Talents Everyone has at least one of the following: Talents, Abilities, Skills and Gifts. Fulfilment comes from discovering and fulfilling your talents.



There are types of intelligence and none is superior to another. The intelligence of an Aeronautic Engineer, Sports Person and Fashion Designer are the same. Developing Your Talents and Pay The Price Discipline, Hard work & Focus.







Don’t die with your talents. Genius is 5% Inspiration and 95% Perspiration. Most of the world’s best sportsmen and women take preparation seriously before showing up.



The Power of Imagination & Affirmation Everyone possesses a certain degree of imagination ability. Imagination is the key to innovation. Mind rules the world. God brooded over the earth first (imagination) before speaking (affirmation).

Positive affirmation gives a quality of life, perspective, optimisation and positive energy.



Turning Your Lemons into Lemonade Turn your trials into testimonies. Adversities are part of life. Your attitude towards defeat is critical. Have a positive mental attitude. Looking For Mentor(s) Life is all about relationships and networking.



Develop relationships and caucuses of like-minded people to brainstorm together. Guide against turning it into a whining and complaining affair.



Believing in God This is the most important. The complexity of creation and the galaxy points to evidence of a God.



The purpose of man is to find God and His purpose for man on earth. Fulfilment, satisfaction and serenity come only from God. Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah donated hundreds of books for the participants who could not hide their joy for having such a book that guides young people to live the best of their lives.