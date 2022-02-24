Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to contest NDC General Secretary position

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah to serve as National General Secretary

Johnson Aseidu Nketia current General Secretary of NDC



NDC to elect new executives



Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has announced his intention to contest for the General Secretary position of the National Democratic Congress.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah served as the Director of Elections for the party from 2019 to date.

A close source told Ghanaweb that Elvis Afriyie Ankrah’s decision to contest the position comes after John Asiedu Nketia indicated he would not contest as the General Secretary of the party.



A poster with details about his candidacy is already making rounds on social media.



Even though Aseidu Nketia is yet to confirm this development, it is alleged that he is likely to contest as the National Chairman of the party or will stay away from the executive position in the party.



Meanwhile the full list of individuals to contest the National Executive Position is yet to be announced by the party.