Embark on peaceful demos to deepen Ghana's democratic credentials - Police

Residents of Kroboland captured in a photo embarking on a demonstration

Source: GNA

The Police Administration has admonished citizens to embark on peaceful demonstrations to deepen the country's democratic credentials.

A press statement signed by the Superintendent of Police Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer, Eastern Region, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, commended the people of Kroboland for undertaking a peaceful demonstration on July 1, 2022.



The statement said the demonstration, which took place from the Somanya Lorry station to Kpong happened peacefully in the community without any incidence of violence.



It said the demonstration started at about 0900 hours and ended at about 1400 hours.

“It is our hope that all future demonstrations will be done in a similar fashion to deepen our democratic credentials as a country and improve law and order.”



The Police reiterated its commitment to providing the necessary protection for citizens who sought to exercise their right to protest in accordance with the law.