Embarrassing! Why appoint people you haven't informed - NDC MP on Bawumia's manifesto jobs

Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has lambasted Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for failing to formally inform some of the individuals he appointed to join his manifesto sub-committees.

He has described the situation as embarrassing and unfortunate.



It has emerged that Charles Osei Asibey, the President of the Armwrestling Federation, has publicly declined his appointment to the sports subcommittee.



Osei Asibey’s statement on February 25, 2024, emphasized his decision to remain apolitical.



He underscored the importance of maintaining neutrality to effectively serve in his sporting roles, thereby rejecting the political committee position.



Similarly, the renowned highlife musician Okyeame Kwame has distanced himself from the manifesto committee, specifically the Tourism and Culture subcommittee.



He issued a statement, saying he had not been formally appointed nor had he accepted any such role.

Abena Amoah, who was also listed as a co-chair of the economy subcommittee, issued a disclaimer stating that she had not been approached by Bawumia’s campaign team and had no involvement with the manifesto committee.



Following this development, Dr. Apaak slammed the presidential candidate of the NPP, wondering why he would appoint people to be part of the manifesto committee without informing them.



To him, this exposes the incompetence of the candidate, warning that he will mess up more than his boss, the president.



“Obviously, the mate has learned nothing and is bound to do worse than his boss if the car owner makes the unthinkable mistake of putting him in charge.



"How do you put people up as members of your manifesto committee without first seeking their prior consent privately? It’s terribly embarrassing, to say the least," he said in an interview.