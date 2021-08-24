Embarrassing moment as Ghanaians in Germany tell Akufo-Addo to 'Fix The Country'

• Akufo-Addo has been urged to fix the country by Ghanaians in Germany

Ghanaians living in Germany have charged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to fix the country in order for them to return home.



The Ghanaians who gathered in front of a plaza where Akufo-Addo is attending a meeting welcomed him immediately he walked out of his car and started chanting ‘Nana fix the country’.



The president, who did not comment, went ahead to give a fist bump to some of the Ghanaians at the place.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some of the people could be heard shouting “Nana please fix the country we beg you, so that we can come back to the country.”



Another person also said, “Why should we be begging for our rights all the time.”



President Akufo-Addo left Ghana for the European country on Sunday, August 22, 2021.



The President is expected to meet the manufacturers of the Pfizer vaccines with the aim of securing substantial doses for Ghana.



The #FixTheCountry movement which was started by some youth activists on social media have bemoaned the level of unemployment, unfavourable conditions and economic hardship in the country.

On August 4, 2021, the movement held a demonstration after battling several court orders which prevented them from proceeding with the protest.



Organizers of the #FixTheCountry movement have vowed to hit the streets again in September in Takoradi.



