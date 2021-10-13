Embattled NDC Central Region executive granted GH¢30k bail

Wed, 13 Oct 2021 Source: 3news.com
The Central Region Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, has been granted bail by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.
Mr Dawood was granted bail on Wednesday, October 13 at GH¢30,000 with two sureties.
The regional executive, who has been suspended by the party, is standing trial for alleged incest.
He is said to have had sex with his biological daughter since 2019, resulting in a pregnancy, which was aborted.
The doctor at the center of the abortion has also been arraigned before court.
Mr Dawood pleaded not guilty and has been asked to re-appear on Wednesday, October 27.
