Embattled Sekondi–Takoradi MCE must resign – Kwesi Aning

Professor Kwesi Aning

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE suspended

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE granted GH¢100K bail



Ghanaians commend 'bold' police officer



Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Professor Kwesi Aning has called on the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), Abdul-Mumin Issah, to immediately resign.



According to him, the MCE must resign to save himself from the embarrassment that he has caused President Akufo-Addo, who he is representing at the local level.



He suggested that the MCE “must give the president the freehand by quitting his job.”



“The man should be out of office. He shouldn’t wait for the President to suspend him. He must give the president the freehand by quitting his job,” he said on Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, February 4.

Professor Kwesi Aning further stated that the suspension of the MCE who is currently having a brush with the law was not enough.



He stressed that should the MCE continue to remain at post if he is left off the hook, he will find it difficult in discharging his duties effectively in the area.



“I think that that is a signal to him to have that political sensitivity and good friends in Takoradi should advise him that ‘look, don’t embarrass the president, step down…resign because eventually there’s absolutely no way he can stay in office because of this abusive behaviour.



“Since when did beauty or handsomeness become a criteria for entering the service? The level of embarrassment that he has caused the president is such that people will say if this is the kind of politics, behavior that people put up, then why do we subject ourselves to it? This man should not wait.



“If he loves his party, if he loves the stability of Ghana, respects the president, he should just resign. I don’t know what he’s doing for his metropolitan area and what he has done that he wants to embarrass the president and put the national security and partnerships among the security agencies and the executive in jeopardy. He must go,” he emphasized.



The Sekondi-Takoradi MCE, Abdul-Mumin Issah was on Thursday February 3 arrested for reckless driving while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

He is reported to have assaulted a police officer discharging his lawful duty whiles additionally threatening to have him transferred to Enchi.



The MCE has been charged with three charges relating to the following: Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.



The Command said he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



On the instruction of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the MCE was suspended ‘pending an inquiry into his encounter with the police on February 3, 2022”.