Embattled health minister makes first public appearance after 2-week leave

Health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Man

• Agyeman-Manu availed himself in public today

• The health minister spoke at the launch of the Agenda 111



• He noted that the health sector has improved under his watch



The health minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, made his first public appearance on August 17, 2021, at the launch of the Agenda 111 after taking a two-week leave.



The embattled minister proceeded on leave two weeks ago in the midst of public pressure to resign from his post following revelations in a report of the Parliamentary Committee that probed the Sputnik V vaccine contract.



The committee found Agyeman-Manu culpable of not following due diligence in the procurement of the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Agenda 111 is a project by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to improve Ghana’s healthcare sector which will ensure that 101 districts have access to hospitals in addition to 10 selected regional and specialized hospitals.



The health minister who was speaking on the grounds for the commencement of the construction of hospitals under the government’s Agenda 111 initiative said the health sector has improved under his watch.



“The Ministry of Health under my watch has made significant progress in addressing the infrastructure gap in the health sector,” the minister said.



The minister, however, did not address the calls for his resignation although the Dubai Sheikh he engaged has agreed to refund the $2.4m paid to him.



