Embrace Act 1036 for efficient land administration – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has urged the members of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to embrace the Lands Act, 2020 (Act 1036), which came into force on December 23, 2020, for the effective and efficient administration of land in the country.

He said the new law which revises, harmonizes, and consolidates existing laws relating to land, has several innovative provisions that will promote sustainable land administration and management, and effective and efficient land tenure.



The Minister was speaking at a meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs on Thursday, where he engaged the members of the House on the Lands Act.



The engagement was at the invitation of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs to educate them on the provisions of the Act and to discuss matters pertaining to the lands and natural resources of our country.



The Minister used the occasion to explain in detail the law to the members of the House, particularly on the provisions relating to the management and administration of stool lands.



He reminded the chiefs that they held lands in trust for their subjects, and were, therefore, fiduciaries, accountable to their people.



Under the Land Act, a breach of this fiduciary duty constitutes a criminal offense.

The Minister highlighted the requirement for all stools, skins, families and clans that own land to establish a Customary Land Secretariat, and assured the chiefs, that the Lands Commission and the Administrator of Stool Lands would work with them to ensure that the secretariats were established.



He also emphasized on the provisions of the law that require all allodial title holders to survey and demarcate their lands before disposing of them. This is necessary to prevent land and boundary disputes, and to ensure that the developments of such lands were in accordance with the development plans of the community.



The chiefs raised other issues involving the management of forest reserves and mineral resources which the Minister took time to explain the government’s policies in those areas to them.



The Minister assured the chiefs that the Ministry would work closely with them to ensure the efficient management of the country’s lands and natural resources.



The President of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who presided over the meeting, thanked the Minister for taking time to engage the House on such an important matter of great concern to the chiefs.



He lauded the Minister for his exemplary leadership and work at the Ministry noting that since assumption of office, the Minister had discharged his duties with diligence, humility and integrity and called on him to continue on that same path.