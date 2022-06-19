0
Menu
News

Embrace E-Levy to create more jobs – Pius Enam Hadzide to youth

Pius Hadzide CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide

Sun, 19 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide, has urged the youth to support the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

According to the former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, doing so will go a long way to support the government’s YouStart initiative programme to help reduce youth unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement on the implementation of the YouStart programme implementation, Mr Hadzide emphasised the need for the youth to embrace the programme since it has come to stay for the creative and entrepreneurs.

“The process to leverage our creative and entrepreneurial spirit has been awakened and it must be embraced by us all.

“I also want to use the opportunity to thank the Parliament of Ghana for passing the E-Levy bill into law, the E- Levy Act.

“Because the E-Levy is one of the critical enablers of the YouStart initiative, and we are grateful that Parliament pass the E-Levy bill, and I want to encourage all of us to support the implementation of the E-Levy law,” he said.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
‘Save the date’ - Nana Aba Anamoah announces
Hopeson Adorye slams SP
Adom-Otchere slams Togbe Afede's aide on RTI request
How Court of Appeal Judge resigned over the demolition of his residence
Related Articles: