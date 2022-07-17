Embrace all failed candidates, supporters as NPP is bigger than all of us - Alan Kyerematen

Alan Kyeremanten is the Minister of Trade and Industry

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has described the successful end of the 2022 National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a win for all.



He explained that the well-organised nature of the annual event which saw the election of new national executives of the party should be considered more of a win for the NPP than anything else.



“The peaceful and well-organised nature of the National Annual Delegates Conference for the election of new national officers to run the affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is a big win for the party,” he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.

The leading member of the NPP also called on all the failed aspirants for the various positions to remain steadfast and rather continue to work at building the party.



"We need every hand on board to move the party in the effort to secure victory by breaking the 8,” he added.



Alan Kyerematen further asked the new executives of the NPP to work to ensure even greater unity and inclusively in the party as the party marches towards the 'Break the 8' agenda in 2024.



He congratulated Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the newly-elected Chairman of the NPP, as well as Justin Frimpong Kodua, the new General Secretary, for their well-fought and hard-won victories.



"I encourage our new party leadership to ensure newness, attractiveness, and hope in our great party and again urge for greater inclusiveness to foster true unity," he said.

Alan Kyerematen urged the new executive body to quickly get to work and embrace the members who supported aspirants who lost in the election so that "they don't turn their disappointment into apathy. The party is bigger than all of us.



"It will be bad for the party if we allowed the results of the election to become the reason to create disunity. We are all patriots and must remain so."











