Embrace fashion as a gateway to financial liberation - Youth urged

Kevin Limbo

Mr. Kevin Limbo, Chief Executive Officer of KEV- Casuals, a Fashion and Design limited, at Pantang have recommended that, Ghanaian youth should see the fashion and design industry as an opportunity and a viable alternative for skills acquisition which would enable them gain control over the affairs of their economic well-being.

According to the Fashion and Design Expert, it is very noteworthy for the youth to embrace a vocational job for themselves because that is the gateway to their financial stability and economic freedom, which would forever be a part and parcel of their lives.



The CEO cautioned the youth to use the early months of the year as a sober reflection of their lives to strategize and restructure their goals by including a vocation as part of their plans for the year, which he assured that it would be the ultimatum to alleviating the tag of unemployment on them.



Highlighting on the need for looking good as an individual, he classified fashion as the ultimate form of expression which is the armor to survive the reality of life.



He said life is too short to be putting on wrong and bad clothing because wearing the right clothe for the suitable occasion is key to one’s representation and admiration by all in the society.

KEV-Casuals, experts in Kaftan, Agbada, English casual wear among others said their brand is well noted for their uniqueness, quality and creativity and advised the youth to keep on persisting on achieving their goals by keeping positive mindset in their daily life routine.



Kevin Limbo is a member of the Nollywood Ghana Chapter and has featured in movies including Shades, Life in a Cell, After School among others and gives out the most alluring skills in his designs as key responsibility to customer satisfaction.



Furtherance to the above, he indicated that fashion and design has always been the vocation of yesterday, today and would forever remain a demanding vocation because the world is totally ruled by fashion.