Embrace government’s TVET opportunity to enhance your skills – Director of CTVET

Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Training

The Director of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Training, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has urged Artisans who have had various skills training to take advantage of the government’s initiative to formalize their training through Proficiency Training under the TVET program.

This he said will help them be abreast with modern trends for greater employment opportunities.



He said this in a speech read on his behalf at the inaugural program of CIMAF Ghana and Kumasi Technical University’s collaborative training program initiated to train artisans within the informal sector with modern technology to enhance their skills within the construction industry.



In all, 1,400 Ghanaians will be trained throughout the country this year. The trainees will be trained and awarded certificates that will help them seek formal employment within the construction sector or enhance their skills in their existing skills.

Speaking at the inaugural event, the Vice-Chancellor of Kumasi Technical University Prof Osei –Wusu Achaw called for collaboration from industries in Ghana to train more skillful human resources for industries to benefit fully from the TVET initiative of the Government and also get the needed skills for the industry to employ.



He noted that, even though industries are the direct beneficiaries of products from the various Technical universities, not much collaboration has been received years back and thanked CIMAF for this and urged others to follow suit.



The Director of the Institute of Research, Innovations, and Development of the University, Dr. Smart Sarpong added that, beneficiaries will be selected from all regions in Ghana and urged the beneficiaries to take full advantage of program.