Embrace group marriage ceremonies – CEO of Marriage Link Consult advocates

Participants and of the maiden M-Link Single Summit in a pose with Dr Dickson Antwi

Dickson Antwi, renowned marriage counsellor and a Director at Marriage Link has advised Ghanaians to embrace the idea of group weddings as a cheaper and cost-effective marriage ceremony.

Delivering a presentation at the maiden edition of the M-Link Singles Summit on Saturday, March 19, 2023, Dickson Antwi reiterated the resolve of his outfit to make marriage ceremonies less expensive and stress-free.



He noted with worry the ever-rising cost inn organizing marriage ceremonies and appealed to Ghanaians to welcome a more sustainable and cheaper alternative.



In light of this, Marriage Link Consult is set to organize a mammoth group wedding event that is expected to change the phase of weddings in the country, particularly, Accra.



He explained that the group wedding which comes in packages of gold diamond and platinum is tailored for Ghanaians from all classes who intend to formalize their relationships.



"Clearly what we have seen is that many are not able to go ahead with their marriages these days because of budget. It's so expensive. So for people who want to cut down on budget, this is the time for them. People should look forward to this kind of marriage. You are going to pay just a fraction of the cost of solo weddings, and yet enjoy the full benefits of a legal, colourful and decent wedding.," Mr. Dickson Anwti indicated.



Ms. Annie Emefa Fiawoo, a private legal practitioner and Managing Partner at Anniemef Law Group whose presentation focused on the legal issues in marriage, admonished Ghanaians to be abreast with the various types of marriages before venturing into one.

According to her, some Ghanaians tend to overlook the intricate legal issues and sometimes rob them of excitement and benefits in the event of separation.



She stated that prospective couples must avail themselves for the incredible services of M-LINK Consult as that will equip them with the knowledge to deal with challenges faced in their respective unions.



Counsellor Perfect Kumah Oduro, Counseling Psychologist, and the lead counsellor at M-Link Consult outlined the various things that prospective couples need to consider and reach common ground on before taking the bold step of getting married.



She emphasized on the importance of commitment as the cornerstone of every relationship and appealed to partners to cultivate the habit of staying committed to their relationships.



"Marriage is about principle so it's not about whether you are a Christian or a Muslim or whatever, if you follow the principles you will have a successful marriage. So being a Christian will not guarantee a successful marriage.