Emergency health meeting at Bolgatanga over outbreak of Avian Flu

The flu poses a threat to local and wild birds

The Upper East Regional Veterinary Directorate, in collaboration with the Regional Director of Agriculture through the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, has convened a Regional Public Health Emergency Management Committee meeting in Bolgatanga.

The meeting follows the emergence of the Avian Influenza Virus in commercial, local and wild birds in the region, which they say poses a high risk to humans.



The meeting brought together stakeholders to deliberate and put the necessary strategies in place, to curb the possible human mutation as a matter of urgency.

The Regional Veterinary Officer in Charge of personnel, data and information Robert Bayou said they are yet to uncover how the virus found its way into the Community.