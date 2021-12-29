Emirates travel ban is senseless, discriminatory – Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described the decision by Emirates to suspend flights to selected African countries as most senseless.

He also said this is a discriminatory and offensive action that has been taken.



Emirates has placed travel restrictions on selected African countries on entry and transit to Dubai following the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



“Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking. Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans,” Emirates said in a statement.



“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.

“In order to receive the latest updates on their flights, customers are also advised to ensure that their contact details are updated by visiting Manage Your Booking.”



However in a tweet, Mr Ablakwa said “Ghana , Angola Guinea , Kenya Tanzania, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and Ethiopia do not have an active case and hospitalisation anywhere near UK, France , Italy, USA, and India whose citizens are all allowed , rightly so if I may add, to travel to and transit to through Dubai.”



The other nauseating irony is that daily active cases in the UAE have now crossed 1,800, far higher than Ghana’s 1,264 and yet UAE citizens can travel to Ghana whereas Ghanaians cannot travel to UAE.



