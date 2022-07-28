Employ technology in school curriculum to meet modern trends – Rev. Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi

File photo

Former Provost of the College of Health and Allied Sciences in the University of Cape Coast, Rev Prof. Harold Stewart Amonoo Kuofi has stressed the need for the college to incorporate technology into its curriculum to meet modern trends in education.

According to him, the changing nature of the world has made technology a part of life, hence it was necessary to adopt new ways of delivering academic courses to students.



He made this remark while addressing students, faculty members and the University Community at the CoHAS Day celebration, one of the planned events scheduled to commemorate the university’s 60th anniversary.



Speaking on the theme, “60 Years of Quality Higher Education: Expanding Our Frontiers of Health”, he indicated that the college had come a long way since its establishment in 2014 and hence there was the need to maintain the credence it has achieved over the years.



He said, “The College has held up together to this point and they seem to be pursuing the agenda that we originally had…My prayer is that they continue to maintain what we had originally and even improve on it.”



To that end, he indicated that although integrating technology into academic work was quite expensive, it was what the college needed in order to help expand the nation’s frontiers of health.

“Now a days our students prefer to have information in their hands and the only way to do that, is to present it to them in that way. It cost money but it is not money that is wasted. if you put money in technology, in education you are actually enriching the knowledge and also the way in which they are going to practice their profession,” Prof. Amonoo-Kuofi stressed.



He also emphasized that, “The collage should consider appointing a director for innovation in medical and health professions education. This person’s mandate will be to encourage and support more new application of technology to enhance learning.”



Rev. Prof. Amonoo Kuofi also stated that the lecturers in the College must craft their delivery modes based on the needs of society.



“We need to continue to look at the health situation in the country, the challenges that are coming and craft our delivery and our preparation of the student based on the needs,” he insisted



He however noted “more research is bringing in more information but we have to incorporate new information into the curriculum and also encourage our students to understand that they are being prepared to work for the nation, therefore they should not just look at their books and exams but also to think about how they are going to practice their profession”.

On his part, Provost for CoHAS, Prof. Martins Ekor stated that, “the College continues to provide offers rigorous curriculum and is grounded in the sciences, connected to the health care professions and places emphasis on contemporary issues.



According to him, the College’s curricula is built on commitment to interdisciplinary enquires, international understanding, interactive teaching, research and creative endeavours, practical applications and social responsibility towards all communities.



He hinted that, “the College is growing and seeking to expand the frontiers of health and training of competent health professionals and scientists. Efforts are currently underway to establish the school of public health, the school of Bio-medical and modular sciences and other demand driven professional academic programs.”



Citations were awarded to some deserving lecturers and officers in the college.