Employment Minister involved in an accident due to wrongful overtaking

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah has been involved in a car crash on the Sunyani-Nsoatre road.



The employment minister was returning from Odumase on Saturday, August 14, where he had attended a funeral.



Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, who is also the MP for Sunyani West on his way headed towards Nsoatre where the accident occurred.

In a JoyNews report monitored by GhanaWeb, the minister fell from his vehicle and got injured after his driver wrongfully overtook a vehicle and, in the process, collided with an oncoming tipper truck.



It is unclear whether or not the minister had his seat belt on.



Mr Baffour-Awuah was rushed to the hospital immediately.



This is a second accident involving politicians who were returning from a funeral.



The first was Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who was also involved in an accident but escaped unhurt.

The crash occurred on the Aveyime road in the Volta Region while the South Dayi MP was returning to Accra after attending the funeral of the father of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.



Eyewitnesses say that a KIA truck loaded with concrete blocks ran into the MP’s vehicle, forcing the car to somersault twice.



