Employment Minister responding to treatment after near-fatal road crash

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Employment and Labour Relations Minister

• Ignatius Baffour-Awuah had an accident on Saturday

• He was returning from a funeral when his vehicle collided with an oncoming tipper truck



• He is said to be responding to treatment



Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, is said to be responding to treatment at the Bono Regional Hospital after his car collided head-on with a tipper truck on Saturday.



Mr. Baffour-Awuah, who is the Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, was returning from a funeral at Odumase and headed to Nsoatre when his driver wrongfully overtook a vehicle resulting in the accident.



The Minister, according to a Citi FM reportage, was in the company of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Sunyani West Constituency, Kusi Boadum and other party members when the crash occurred.

Seth Asare Bediako, the Bono Regional NPP Communications Director, told Citi FM that, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah would be discharged soon.



He explained, “we went to a number of funerals yesterday [Saturday], and the last one was Nsaotre, his hometown. On his way coming together with his entourage, we were all in the car but unfortunately, an articulator truck made a wrongful negotiation without using the traffic indicators which got the driver of the Minister in a fix. He had no option other than to hit the truck. So they were injured, and as we speak they are all admitted at the Sunyani Government Hospital, responding to treatment."



“This [Sunday], we visited the Minister and the other Ministers. Three of them were discharged from the hospital. But as we speak, the Minister is still on admission as well as the Constituency Chairman. We spoke to the Medical doctor there, and he has assured us that they are done with the tests, and hopefully, he will be discharged soon”, he added.



