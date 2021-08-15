Employment Minister rushed to hospital after accident

Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been involved in a road accident on the Fiapre-Dumasua road, Saturday.

According to reports, the Minister’s car collided with a tipper truck after the driver tried to overtake a vehicle.



The Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani West in the Bono Region was returning from a funeral at Odumase.



He sustained some injuries and has been admitted to the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani.

South Dayi MP's Accident



Meanwhile, the MP for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has also been involved in a near fatal accident while also returning from a funeral on the same day.



He however escaped unhurt.