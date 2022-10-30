Empower chiefs to fight galamsey – House of Chiefs appeals to Parliament

Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, Vice President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, Vice President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, has urged Parliament to take a look at the Constitution and empower chiefs to deal with the illegal mining scourge.

He said the powers of chiefs to arrest recalcitrant citizens had diminished and there was very little they could do to salvage the vile environmental degradation perpetrated through wanton exploitation of Ghana’s natural resources.



He expressed grave concern at the rate forest reserves and waterbodies were being destroyed with impunity by illegal miners and their related activities due to decline in the country’s moral and cultural values.



“Chiefs, hitherto, had the power to summon these irresponsible people to the palace but that power to summon has been taken away. As a human institution, there might have been some instances of abuse of power to summon but that could have been rectified.



“Parliament should look at this again to empower chiefs to deal with the galamsey menace,” he said.



Osagyefo Akonu was speaking at the launch of the 2022 edition and 60th anniversary of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) in Cape Coast.

NAFAC is an annual event, which provides the platform for Ghanaians to advertise their rich heritage and showcase the diversity in their ethnic and regional cultures to stimulate unity and development.



The launch saw the official unveiling of the logo for the 60th anniversary celebration and swearing in of various committees to successfully steer the festival.



NAFAC 2022 is scheduled for Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 17 in the ancient city of Cape Coast, which is Ghana’s tourism hub.



Osagyefo Akonu said the people of Ghana had their unique cultural features and traditions that gave them identity, self-respect and pride, adding that their heritage was found in their common values.



“Unfortunately, we are engaged in unsustainable development agenda at the expense of the unborn generation. Forests are being decimated at an alarming rate, rivers and ponds are drying up because of our adverse cultural practices,” he lamented

He, therefore, urged citizens to eschew all forms of detrimental activities, which were slowly plunging the State into crisis and embrace cultural and moral values that engendered growth.



“I salute every citizen who is openly demonstrating special love for Ghana through communal labour, planting trees, doing land reclamation and ensuring unity in diversity



“These are some of the ways we can sustain our growth economically,” he added.