Empower your MMDCE's to enforce the law in your stead - Nana Akomea tells Henry Quartey

STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea

STC Managing Director, Nana Akomea, has urged the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey to empower Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) or District Chief Executives (DCE) to enforce the law in their various communities for the right to be done even in his absence.

"With that when they're not enforcing the law, they can be held responsible," he said.



Nana Akomea who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' said if Henry Quartey doesn't take such steps, things will go back to the way they were.

Recalling a conversation he had with the Regional Minister, he said: "I commended him (Henry Quartey) for the work he’s doing but told him that if he doesn’t take care he will become like a blowman; where there’s action only when he's around. If for instance a structure is placed at a wrong location, the one in charge of the area like the MCE needs to be penalized and that will serve as a deterrent for others, and with that even if you’re not around the right thing will be done".



"If there’s punishment, people will start doing the right thing," he added.