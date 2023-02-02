Empower your congregation holistically – Pastors advised

File photo

World Human Developer and Motivational Speaker, Rev. Dr. Benjamin Manu, has disclosed how a thriving church can be identified.

According to him, one of the things you will notice about a church thriving is when the church empowers the people of God to discover God and their assignment here on earth.



Speaking to Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv. Ghana’s Christian Connect, Rev. Manu said, “We are not only redeemed to go to heaven. We are redeemed to an assignment on earth, and we must be dominated. Dominion is our assignment, as said in Genesis 1:26. It says we were created to dominate, so a church is thriving when the believers are empowered to have dominion.”



He noted that members of the church should be able to dominate in all seven industries, “but if you’re just in the church warming chairs, then we’re just wasting away.”

Based on his understanding, he mentioned that empowerment is not just spiritual; it is in different forms.



“It can be in mental development, skill development, and many others. One of the reasons why the church has caused a lot of physical poverty in our nation is that we have empowered a lot of spiritual giants who are not solving any problems because they are not empowered in mind and skill,” he emphasized.



He further stated that many believers love Jesus but are not relevant on earth “because the average pastor empowers people spiritually, forgetting that for them to be relevant and dominate on earth, you need to be empowered spiritually, mentally, and in skills.”