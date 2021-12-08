Enact laws to ban minors from riding on highways - Doctor

Head of the Trauma Department at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr. Noel Tolgou Yempabe

Source: GNA

Dr. Noel Tolgou Yempabe, an Orthopaedic Surgeon, has called on the Ministry and Roads and Transport, the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA), and the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service to enforce laws on prohibition of minors from riding motorcycles and tricycles on highways in the country.

Dr. Yempabe, who is Head of the Trauma Department at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), said the move would prevent such people from sustaining injuries and other casualties through road crashes.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tamale, he said a total of 670 trauma cases were recorded in 2020 at the TTH, out of which 55 were children involved in car, tricycle, or motorcycle accidents.



He indicated that a total of 526 trauma cases were recorded from January to September in 2021 which included children.

Dr. Yempabe, therefore, stressed the need for stakeholders to institute laws that prohibit children from riding motorcycles and tricycles to help save them from road carnages.



He said it was important to enforce rules on the wearing of crash helmets for riders to help reduce head injuries and deaths through motorcycle and tricycle accidents in the country and appealed to parents to stop their children from riding on the road to help save them from accidents.