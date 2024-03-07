Pius Hadzide registers over 1000 people under NHIS in Asuogyaman

Pius Enam Hadzide, 2024 NPP parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman Constituency

Source: GNA

Pius Enam Hadzide, the 2024 New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Asuogyaman Constituency in the Eastern Region, has registered about 1000 people under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enable them access medical care freely.

Mr. Hadzide told the Ghana News Agency that what prompted him to take that action was the frequent requests he had been receiving from the residents to assist them with their medical bills.



He said that the NHIS had greatly benefited many individuals in the country by providing free healthcare but pointed out that there were still people in the constituency who had not registered or were unable to renew their expired cards.



According to him, the ongoing exercise was open to all residents of Asuogyaman, free from any political affiliation, and therefore encouraged everyone to participate in it.



“Since I’m not a member of parliament, I think it necessary to help my Constituents in a way that would facilitate their future which is why I’m registering and renewing their health insurance cards,” he said.

He expressed his commitment to registering all residents in the constituency, which consists of 37 electoral areas and 144 polling stations, including Boso, Agya Bui, Tosen Nanor, Labolabo, Fintey, Frankadua, Mpakadan, South Senchi, Akrade, Abume, Kpedzi, Mpamprase, Abomayaw, and Apeguso.



Mr Hadzide said his focus was on improving healthcare for the people of Asuogyaman, with plans to prioritised the act if elected as an MP.



Mr Klenam Kudjo, a beneficiary, expressed his gratitude to the parliamentary candidate for his support, adding that 10 members of his family including his grandchildren, have all benefited from the exercise.