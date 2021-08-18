Encourage the construction of teaching hospital, medical university in Ghana – Botchwey to UAE counterpart
On Monday, August 16, 2021, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, held a virtual meeting with the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan.
The Ghanaian minister highlighted the excellent cordial relations that existed between Ghana and the UAE and how these relations have yielded fruitful results for both countries’ peoples.
The minister noted the need for clarification around the parliamentary ratification of the agreement for mutual exemption of entry visa requirements for certain passport holders signed between both countries.
The minister also urged her counterpart to use his office to encourage the implementation of an MoU signed in 2019 between both countries that will see the establishment of a teaching hospital and a medical university in Ghana.
The Minister expressed hope that the two countries will continue to support each other’s developmental efforts and called for the sustenance of diplomatic relations for mutual benefits to the two countries.
