Encroachers attack female students of Agogo Presby College of Education

Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education

Management and Staff of Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education in the Asante Akyem North Municipality of Ashanti have served notice to illegal and potential encroachers to back off. Management says they will use all legitimate means to resist invasion on its land by developers.

A visit by our Ashanti Regional Correspondent Razak Baba confirmed massive development of residential apartments on the College’s land.



Agogo Presbyterian Women’s College of Education was founded in 1931 by the Basel Mission to train Ghanaian women teachers for the then Girls’ Middle School.



The college has contributed immensely to the intellectual, moral and spiritual development of both Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians and is today justifiably proud to be the alma mater of many women in positions of trust who are making significant contributions to the development of Ghana.



The College, situated on a 43-acre land with a student population of more than 800, is however confronted with a myriad of challenges.



Key among them is inadequate residential facilities on campus to accommodate staff members.

Also, there are the ever increasing prospective applicants for admission to pursue further studies who are denied admission due to inadequate classroom space and students’ accommodation.



These challenges are hinged on the encroachment of the College’s land by private developers.



A visit to the College confirmed the massive development of residential apartments with some completed and occupied.



The Principal of the College, Reverend Dr. Grace Sintim Adasi warned that if the alarming rate of encroachment is not urgently addressed, there will be no space for the College to implement its strategic master plan that seeks to transform the institution into a centre of excellence.



Reverend Dr. Mrs. Sintim Adasi explained that some unscrupulous people have also taken advantage of the situation to frequently attack students of the College especially at night, hence the call for urgent assistance to ensure security in the female College of Education.