End climate of brutalities now – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that assaults and brutalities meted out to the people come to an end.

His comment follows the gruesome murder of the Macho Kakaa in Ejura in the Ashanti Region over the weekend.



There was a violent clash among the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.



In a tweet, Mr. Ablakwa said “The Commander In Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces President Akufo-Addo must immediately call his men to order, ensure sever sanctions and assure the nation that he will put an end to the climate of brutalities and increasing gross human rights violations.”



For his part, former President John Dramani Mahama asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to take immediate steps of the situation in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

“I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed.



“I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.



“I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura.



“There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.



“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.”