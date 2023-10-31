End the capping of GETFund – Dr. Randy Abbey tells government

Television host, Dr Randy Abbey

Television host Dr. Randy Abbey has called on the government to cease the practice of capping the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to help address the urgent need for increased school infrastructure to accommodate the growing student population in the country.

Dr. Abbey, as reported by graphic.com.gh, emphasised the need for the government to reconsider Act 947 (the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017) to put a stop to diverting GETFund resources meant for other purposes.



This, he said, will allow the fund to resume its core duty by rapidly improving school infrastructure and ensuring the quality of education in Ghana.



In the report, Dr. Abbey pointed out that the reduction of earmarked funds, amounting to 25 percent of revenue annually, has significantly decreased the inflow of funds to the GETFund, impeding the development of infrastructure in public schools.



He thus called on the government to use the 2024 Budget and Economic Policy Statement to put a stop to the practice of capping the GETFund.



Dr. Abbey also called on Parliament to stop endorsing proposals that hinder the essential operations of state institutions assigned specific mandates.



Citing instances from recent years, Dr. Abbey highlighted the disparity between budget allocations and actual disbursements, underscoring the adverse impact of the capping and realignment measures on educational infrastructure provision in schools.

“In 2022, the government moved the capping of funds such as the GETFund from 25 percent to 70 percent by passing the Enhanced Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act. This law was a piercing stab to the very heart of infrastructure development in schools. This is because it assigned a paltry and anaemic 30 percent of the revenue meant for infrastructural development in schools to the GETFund,” Dr. Abbey was quoted to have said.



Dr. Abbey further highlighted that despite the implementation of the capping and realignment, there is a stark contrast between the budgeted funds and the actual disbursements.



“According to the GETFund disbursement formula in the Hansards of Parliament, in 2018, GH¢924.8 million was allocated. However, GH¢404.72 million, representing 44 per cent, was released. In 2019, GH¢1.21 billion was allocated, but GH¢557.97 million, or 49 per cent was released, he added.



He continued: “In 2020, GH¢1.23 billion was allocated, but GH¢695.47 million, representing 64 per cent, was released. In 2021, GH¢1.44 billion was allocated; however, GH¢676.09 million, representing 47 percent.



Dr. Abbey emphasised that the implementation of the capping and realignment law has severely curtailed the GETFund's ability to provide necessary infrastructure in schools.



He pointed out that despite widespread protests and petitions against the law from various sectors, the government remained steadfast in enforcing the regulation, leading to the current adverse consequences on educational infrastructure provision.

