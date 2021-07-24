'Endeavor to fight against complacency' - Salam Mustapha advises NPP youth

Director of Programmes at the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Salam Mustapha

Director of Programmes at the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Salam Mustapha, has advised all NPP members, especially the youth to help 'break the eight' ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The NPP National Youth Organizer hopeful stressed that the 2024 elections should not be seen as an easy task by members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on Kingdom FM's afternoon Show 'Pae Mu Ka', Mr. Salam Mustapha reiterated that the success of the party largely depends on the youth hence they should not be complacent in the 2024 election.



"The task is not only into the 2024 election but beyond, we cannot be complacent."

He also appealed to the youth not to be engulfed in apathy as every party member will be catered for under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.



"As we resolve to break the eight, let us at the same time rededicate ourselves to the unfinished task that lies ahead; the task of completing, consolidating, and continuing the good works of the Nana Addo-led Administration. Yes, we are more duty-bound to making this government and for that matter, our party succeeds rather than succeeding those in affairs", he reiterated.