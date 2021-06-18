Ending Child Labour is a shared responsibility – Department of Social Protection

Department of Social Protection and Community Development

Source: GNA

Clara Sowah, Head, Department of Social Protection and Community Development, Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), has said that ending child labour requires a collaborative and shared responsibility at all levels.

She said with the prevalence of child labour in the country, there was the need for immediate action; including education and sensitization.



She called for the implementation of laws against the phenomenon, as well as enhancement of laws to nip it in the bud to safeguard the future of children.



Mrs Sowah was speaking at a separate sensitization programmes for pupils and a mini durbar for women at the Texpo Market in the Tema West Municipality, as part of activities for the commemoration of World Day Against Child Labour.



The event was on the theme: “Take stock, honour our pledge, stop child labour in Ghana now”.



Mrs Sowah said due to the household interpretation of what constituted child labour, many parents ignorantly subjected their children to doing heavy domestic workload especially girls and often sending them out to do menial jobs like head porting in the markets.

She said child labour affected the physical, moral and mental wellbeing of the child, and as a department, they were mandated by the Children’s Act to ensure the rights and welfare of children were adequately protected.



She stated;“we as a department, continue to ensure that children and their parents are given the needed information to ensure that children’s rights are not abuse”.



Ms Theresa Ansaa Anafi, Unit Head, Community Development, TWMA, observed that some children around the Texpo Market were leaving with persons who took advantage of them to do menial jobs.



She said children were at increased risk of harm; and as part of efforts to eliminate child labour in the municipality, they were embarking on a sensitization drive in targeted areas to end the practice and ultimately safeguard children.



Some market women, who participated in the sensitization durbar and took turns to ask questions on what constituted child labour, collectively pledged to prevent children from doing hazardous works at home or in the market.