Energy Minister apologizes for power outages in Kumasi

Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, also called 'Napo', has apologized to residents in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, about the frequent power outages in some parts of the Region.

The residents complain bitterly about the highly erratic supply of electricity to them, which has been recurring in the past weeks.



The power situation is worse as it is extremely unlikely for the residents to see lights on for even a day.



This worrying experience had the Overlord of Ashanti, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II addressing the issue and calling for solutions when leadership of Ghana Gas, Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) visited him in his palace.



Responding to a question on what he is doing to rectify the electricity problem in Kumasi, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in an interview on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', stated that the intermittent supply of electricity to some communities in the Region is not intentional but rather some technical issues which he is taking steps to address.



"Our visit to Otumfuo wasn't a joke but we went to him to render our apology to the people of Kumasi for the unfortunate thing happening to them," he said.

The power outages, according to him, is a result of Ghana Gas not supplying the electricity generator, VRA, with gas.



The Minister also explained that, part of the problem, is because a GLO Telecommunication network's mast collapsed on a GRIDCo transmitting line.



"I stood in front of Otumfuo and pledged I won't lie because it's my people who are suffering in Kumasi," he said, revealing the "problem with the GRIDCo tower and the inability of Ghana Gas to give them (VRA) gas" is the cause of the power outages.



