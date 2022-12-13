Energy Minister courts Yaa Naa’s support to install smart electricity meters in Dagbon

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has appealed to the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II to support the move by the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to stem energy losses through the installation of smart electricity prepayment meters and the use of a special task force.

This, the Minister noted, will ensure that NEDCo survives and continues to distribute electricity in Dagbon.



Speaking at the Yaa Naa’s Palace during an official visit Monday, December 12, 2022, Dr. Opoku Prempeh revealed that up to 48% of energy distributed by NEDCo in Tamale is lost mainly as a result of energy theft.



The Minister, therefore, appealed to the Yaa Naa to make a public statement on the installation of smart electricity meters in his jurisdiction so as to facilitate the process which some residents of Dagbon have resisted.



“Ndana, electricity has today, become so crucial a commodity that we can hardly live and function without it; indeed, even if lights go out for an hour or two, we all become restless like fish out of water. For this reason, it is very crucial that we do all we can to save NEDCo”, he noted

“Accordingly, we have tasked NEDCo to take a number of steps; two key ones among them are as follows: Continuation of the mass replacement of other types of meters with smart pre-payment meters, especially in urban centers. Your Majesty, this is cardinal to stem power theft and to enable NEDCo serve us all better”



“Your Majesty, by this singular act, it is our humble view that you would be demonstrating the highest traditional support possible for this drive to ensure the sustainability of electricity distribution in the north. Ndana, furthermore, may I ask humbly, that as the Overlord of Dagbon, to whom we all defer, you kindly consider making a public statement in support of the mass installation of the pre-payment meters,” Dr. Opoku Prempeh appealed.



NEDCo has had a difficult time in its attempt to install smart prepayment electricity meters in some parts of Tamale, where energy theft through illegal connections is rife. They have been harassed by NEDCo officials and abused by erring residents by security officers attached to these NEDCo officials who undertake these installations.



It is hoped that a statement from the Yaa Naa telling residents to accept the installation of smart prepayment electricity meters will greatly improve the acceptability of the meters and ultimately improve the financial standing of NEDCo.