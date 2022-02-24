Energy Minister stresses Ghana’s commitment to achieve zero carbon by 2050

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

The Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has stressed the commitment of Ghana in achieving net zero carbon emission by 2050.

He made this assertion when he addressed a gathering at the launch of the National Energy Transition Plan Kempinski Hotel in Accra on Tuesday 22nd February, 2022.



While addressing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other colleague ministers and the guests in attendance, Dr. Prempeh underscored why it was imperative for Ghana to plan and strategise the energy sector towards a low carbon economy while ensuring economic growth.



“Ghana is a signatory to the Paris Agreement as well as other international protocols which require us to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2050”, he said.

“Fossil fuels particularly natural gas will continue to be part of Ghana’s energy mix but strategies will be put in place to increase the share of renewable energy in the mix in the medium to long term”, he added.



The Vice President and other sector ministers present expressed their satisfaction with such an initiative and encouraged all and sundry to embrace the role that each individual had to play to attain such a goal.



It is the expectation of the ministry that the consultations would proffer ideas on the benefits and risks of the transition including the financial and economic risks on the implementation of the Energy Transition Plan.