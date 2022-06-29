Energy Minister swears in new ECG MD; charges him to advance its course

Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh swearing in Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama

The Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has sworn in the new Managing Director for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama.

This swearing-in comes on the back of the appointment by the President, of Mr. Mahama who was originally a member of the Board as Managing Director.



Mr. Mahama comes in to replace Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu who has retired.



Mr. Mahama comes in at a time when ECG is undergoing reforms and chasing the people of Ghana for electricity theft and an increment in electricity tariff.

He is expected to help in revenue generation for the entity.



The Minister also swore in Mrs. Nana Nsafoah as a Member of the Board of the ECG on the same day.



The Minister while swearing in Mrs. Nsafoah indicated that as a new face, he expects that she will bring her vast experiences to the benefit of the company.