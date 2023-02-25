Energy Ministry PRO slams Frances Esiam for dragging NAPO into her exit

Frances Essiam

The Ministry of Energy has said Frances Essiam’s attack on the Minister, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh is a misdirection of anger.

Frances Essiam speaking on her sack from the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing company as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) blamed Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh for her woes.



She said the minister had challenges with a state agency that had opted to support the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing company in its drive to expand but Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh had his own plans and therefore will not agree to her agreements reached with a state agency of her choice.



"...with all our hard work and efforts at the company, there are some who don’t want us to be successful . . . so I’ve decided to resign. I’m a woman of substance, a woman of peace and highly knowledgeable . . . I have resigned so Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Energy and Manhyia South MP can now have his way; he can do whatever he wants with Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company; he can grind and chew it . . . I have not heard from the President but I am resigning in principle . . . he (Mathew Opoku Prempeh) should bring it on, I am ready for him,” she said.

But the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has disclosed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh neither appointed nor fired Madam Frances as she claimed.



He further indicated the rants of Frances Asiam “Is a clear case of misdirected anger and he will not be dragged into that hullabaloo. I believe Madam Frances can pick up any challenges she has with the termination of her appointment with the appointing authority”.



Arguing that since Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh took over as Energy Minister, he has “supported and guided the agency heads to the best of his ability and he will continue to do so, for the good of Mother Ghana”.