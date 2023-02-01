0
Energy minister holds Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle to ransom

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo [Photo Credit]: Ludovic Marin AP.j President Akufo-Addo

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

With reports of a ministerial reshuffle and prediction of his exit from the Energy Ministry, the current Energy Minister, Mathew Opopu Prempeh has dared to hold Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle to ransom.

Reports from the seat of government indicate imminent changes in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration to appease the base of the NPP.

President Akufo-Addo has come under serious pressure to reshuffle some non-performing ministers and other appointees and to rotate the “dining seats” for new faces to come to the table.

There is a belief that if there is a reshuffle, things will turn around for the current government.

Four ministerial positions have become vacant in Akufo-Addo’s government following rumours of the reshuffle.

The Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Mr Adu Boahen’s appointment was terminated after its creation by President Akufo-Addo.

On January 6, 2023, the Minister for Trade and Industry John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen also tendered his resignation from government.

Another flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto resigned from the government of President Akufo-Addo in January.

The most recent of ministerial resignations in the Akufo-Addo government is the resignation of the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
